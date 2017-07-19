Electronic devices on Mexico-US flights subject to extra scrutiny

Story highlights Devices larger that cellphones are subject to extra security checks, statement says

Mexico's civil aviation authority says changes in protocol came from US Department of Homeland Security

(CNN) If you're flying from Mexico to the US, be prepared for an extra-long security line.

Starting Wednesday, passengers on direct flights to the US will have to undergo extra security checks for portable electronic devices larger than a phone.

Mexico's civil aviation authority issued the alert in a statement late Tuesday, after they said they were informed by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to implement the extra layer of security.

"Airlines will apply extraordinary measures" beginning on Wednesday, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation said in a statement.

No additional information was given on the reason for the change in security protocol.

