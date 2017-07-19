Watchdog group: Defense program gave military equipment to fictitious agency

(CNN) Sources have told CNN that an extensive investigation by a government watchdog group has found alarming weaknesses in a program within the Department of Defense that turns over excess military equipment like modified M16 assault rifles and night vision goggles to local law enforcement.

The Government Accountability Office's (GAO) report concluded that the DOD does not have proper controls in place to prevent military weapons falling into the wrong hands.

GAO investigators posed as a fictitious federal law enforcement agency and created a phony agency website. They applied and were granted access to the DOD's program in early 2017 after completing an application to join in late 2016.

The investigators were able to obtain "over 100 controlled items with an estimated value of $1.2 million, including night-vision goggles, simulated rifles and simulated pipe bombs."

Their report stated that the "DLA (Defense Logistics Agency) has deficiencies in the process for verification and approval of federal law enforcement applications and in the transfer of controlled property." It states that DLA personnel did not routinely request and verify identification of individuals picking up controlled property or check the quantity of items transferred.

