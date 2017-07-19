Donald Trump threatened Dean Heller on health care. Heller was sitting next to him.

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is a remarkably unorthodox politician.

Witness a scene Wednesday at the White House where Trump hosted the entire Republican Senate conference as a way of jawboning them about the health care bill, which appears to be hopelessly stalled.

At the start of the meeting, Trump gave some on-camera remarks in which he talked about the struggles to find consensus on the legislation. Then he said this about Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, who was sitting directly to Trump's right:

"This was the one we were worried about. You weren't there. But you're gonna be. You're gonna be. Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn't he? And I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think they're gonna appreciate what you hopefully will do. Any senator who votes against starting debate is really telling America that you're fine with Obamacare. But being fine with Obamacare isn't enough for another reason. Because it's gone. It's failed. It's not gonna be around."

Heller's reaction to Trump's comments is, literally, priceless: