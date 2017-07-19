The COVER/LINE Great American Road Trip 2017
Updated 10:31 AM ET, Wed July 19, 2017
Editor's note: Hunter Schwarz is the co-author of COVER/LINE, a CNN Politics newsletter about the intersection of politics and pop culture. He's driving across the country to California, where he and his colleague Kate Bennett are presenting at Politicon. Every day, he's writing about his travels, the people he meets and the things he sees.
Stop No. 1: Philadelphia
Like all good road trips, mine started late; it always seems to take longer to pack up the car and get out of town than you think it will. It's 139 miles from our nation's capital to our former capital, Philadelphia. It's the birthplace of America, the site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and, more recently, the site of the 2016 Democratic National Convention -- "Hilladelphia," as I called it last year.
Driving into town, I pass the Wells Fargo Center, which was transformed during the DNC into a fortress of barricades and Secret Service, while outside, Bernie Sanders supporters, Jill Stein fans and anti-Clinton protesters demonstrated throughout the week. Clinton won 82.4% of the vote in Philadelphia County, but Donald Trump won the state of Pennsylvania.
What Philadelphia is Talking About:
The chancellor of Pennsylvania's state university system, Frank Brogan, announced he will retire in September.
Philadelphia's Must-See Political Spot:
Independence National Historical Park. It's got Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, and the Liberty Bell. It's also the site of Clinton's final 2016 rally, a concert held on Election Day eve with Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and the Obamas.
Meet Maj Toure:
Toure is the founder of the group Black Guns Matter. We met at the Gun Range in north Philly, and he wore his Black Guns Matter shirt, black with a Run DMC-esque logo. The shirts are a fundraiser for the group, and they also make him look jacked, he says.
"We founded Black Guns Matter because we kept seeing and traveling, there's the same issues in every urban demographic," Toure says. "In urban areas, it's told if you got the firearm, you must be the bad guy or you must be law enforcement or you must be military. It's never told that you can just be a hard-working citizen that just wants to protect what's yours and protect your life."
People are either "missing the information" about legal gun ownership, he says, or they think, "That's not for me, that's for country redneck white dudes."
Toure is also a rapper, and he says he sees a difference in how guns are handled in hip-hop versus country.
Hip-hop "has been based on misinformation," he says, and "on promoting tales that help people go to prison," while for country music, "it might just be 'I got my shotgun, I got my beer' -- whatever the story is, it's still more of an appreciation of their rights."
He sees a change in how guns are represented in hip-hop as a way to help change misconceptions.
"There's a few things that get people together, but music and guns is one of those," he says.