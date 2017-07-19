The COVER/LINE Great American Road Trip 2017

Editor's note: Hunter Schwarz is the co-author of COVER/LINE, a CNN Politics newsletter about the intersection of politics and pop culture. He's driving across the country to California, where he and his colleague Kate Bennett are presenting at Politicon. Every day, he's writing about his travels, the people he meets and the things he sees. You can follow along in the newsletter by subscribing here and on Instagram at @cnncoverline and @hunterschwarz.

Stop No. 1: Philadelphia

Like all good road trips, mine started late; it always seems to take longer to pack up the car and get out of town than you think it will. It's 139 miles from our nation's capital to our former capital, Philadelphia. It's the birthplace of America, the site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and, more recently, the site of the 2016 Democratic National Convention -- "Hilladelphia," as I called it last year.

Driving into town, I pass the Wells Fargo Center, which was transformed during the DNC into a fortress of barricades and Secret Service, while outside, Bernie Sanders supporters, Jill Stein fans and anti-Clinton protesters demonstrated throughout the week. Clinton won 82.4% of the vote in Philadelphia County, but Donald Trump won the state of Pennsylvania.

What Philadelphia is Talking About:

The chancellor of Pennsylvania's state university system, Frank Brogan, announced he will retire in September.

