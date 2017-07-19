White House dispatches former campaign aides to help revive health care push

Story highlights Priebus and Bannon dispatched Lewandowski and Bossie to Capitol Hill

Lee on Monday night helped kill GOP hopes of passing the Senate's health care bill

Washington (CNN) The White House isn't quite ready to abandon the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, despite GOP senators making it clear Tuesday they don't have the votes to pass the necessary legislation.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon on Tuesday dispatched former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie to Capitol Hill to meet with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in an attempt to revive the health care reform bill Senate Republican leaders abandoned the same day, a White House official and source familiar with the meeting told CNN.

President Donald Trump publicly urged Republican senators during a White House luncheon to continue work on a bill to repeal and immediately replace Obamacare Wednesday, the day after the senior White House officials enlisted the two top Trump allies outside the White House to make another push.

Lewandowski and Bossie met with Lee, who on Monday night killed GOP hopes of passing the Senate's Obamacare replacement measure by announcing his opposition to the bill. The Lee meeting marked a new turn in the White House's struggling efforts to whip enough Senate GOP votes to repeal Obamacare and pass health care reform.

But when Lewandowski and Bossie sat down with Lee on Tuesday, the conversation focused not on the standalone repeal effort -- which Lee has said he would support -- but instead on addressing Lee's concerns with the Senate's replacement plan, a Lee aide said.

Read More