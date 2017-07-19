There's now a dystopian comic book called 'Calexit'

Story highlights The President in the comic book is a Trump-like figure

Calexit, not the comic book, is a movement around California seceding from the union

Washington (CNN) CalExit is a comic book now.

"Calexit" -- written by Matteo Pizzolo and illustrated by artist Amancay Nahuelpan -- launched last week with a print run of 25,000 for its first issue. But within 24 hours, the book had sold out at the distribution level and at most major comic book retailers. Publisher Black Mask Studios immediately initiated a second printing.

The series, which includes a total of five issues for Volume 1, follows citizens of California as they struggle to seize power back from an autocratic government. It takes place after America's president signs an executive order to deport all immigrants, and California responded by making itself a sanctuary state.

Though the comic book shares its name with the political movement for California to secede from the union , Pizzolo said they were inspired by Brexit, but if it happened in California.

Specifically, the idea came to him while he was driving past the reservoir in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles and noticed that it was completely empty amid California's drought. In the foreground, he spotted kids playing in a meadow.

