Story highlights Deedra Abboud is running in Democratic primary for seat held by Sen. Jeff Flake

GOP's Flake supports her after trolls attack her Muslim faith on Facebook

(CNN) Cyberbullies bombarded a Muslim US Senate candidate's Facebook page with hate-filled messages, and she drew support from the man she's trying to unseat -- Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Flake, a Republican up for re-election next year, defended his potential Democratic challenger Deedra Abboud on Twitter after she posted a message on her campaign page on Facebook with an image of the US Constitution.

Abboud's post: "Almost 250 years ago a group of dreamers came together and sketched out a revolutionary vision. No longer would they be shackled to the whims of a distant government, nor bound to the religion of an idiosyncratic king. They set out to forge their own futures, determine their own destinies, and follow their own faith.

"In their infinite wisdom, the Founding Fathers decreed that this nation would separate church and state, and in doing so protect both institutions. Government would be free from religious overreach, and religion would be free from government interference."

Trolls responded with vitriol focused on her religion, with one user writing: "Sorry no room for Muslims in our government. Nice try though you are quoting the Muslim brotherhood."

