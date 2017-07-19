Story highlights 52% of registered voters would rather have Democrats control Congress to provide a check on President Trump

A majority of voters said Trump will not be a factor as to reasons for voting in 2018

Washington (CNN) A slim majority of registered voters says it would prefer Democrats in control of Congress in order to act as a check for President Donald Trump, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, found that 52% of registered voters would rather Democrats control Congress, while 38% of registered voters would rather Republicans control Congress in order to support Trump.

Currently, the GOP holds a 52-48 majority in the Senate and a 240-194 majority in the House.

The poll also found that 51% of registered voters said that Trump does not factor in to their reasons for voting in the 2018 midterm election. On the other hand, 24% said the reason why they will vote in the 2018 midterm elections is to oppose Trump, while 20% are voting in order to support Trump.

This newest poll comes after a different Washington Post/ABC News poll found Trump's latest approval rating to be at 36% -- giving him the lowest approval rating at the six-month mark of any president in the past 70 years.

