Story highlights
- 52% of registered voters would rather have Democrats control Congress to provide a check on President Trump
- A majority of voters said Trump will not be a factor as to reasons for voting in 2018
Washington (CNN)A slim majority of registered voters says it would prefer Democrats in control of Congress in order to act as a check for President Donald Trump, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.
The poll, released Wednesday, found that 52% of registered voters would rather Democrats control Congress, while 38% of registered voters would rather Republicans control Congress in order to support Trump.
Currently, the GOP holds a 52-48 majority in the Senate and a 240-194 majority in the House.
The poll also found that 51% of registered voters said that Trump does not factor in to their reasons for voting in the 2018 midterm election. On the other hand, 24% said the reason why they will vote in the 2018 midterm elections is to oppose Trump, while 20% are voting in order to support Trump.
This newest poll comes after a different Washington Post/ABC News poll found Trump's latest approval rating to be at 36% -- giving him the lowest approval rating at the six-month mark of any president in the past 70 years.
Historically, voter turnout is lower for midterm elections. According to Fairvote, 35.9% of voters voted in the last midterm election in 2014. In comparison, around 60% voted in the 2016 presidential election and around 61% in the 2012 presidential election.
The poll also follows a highly publicized period of congressional infighting over health care. Although the poll was conducted before the latest blow that effectively caused the collapse of the Senate health care bill, the Republican-controlled Congress had made headlines for the bill's low approval rating and its inability to garner the support of the entire party. Democrats had also critiqued the GOP for not holding hearings on the bill.
The poll was conducted from July 10 to 13 in both English and Spanish among a random national sample of 1,001 adults and has a +/- 3.5 percentage point margin of error. The pollsters dialed numbers from samples of both landlines and cell phones.