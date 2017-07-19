Sir Andrew Wood is a former British ambassador to Moscow. His is an associate fellow of Chatham House's Russia and Eurasia program. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) The second discussion in as many days between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 meeting over dinner in Hamburg was bound to give rise to a great deal of speculation.

The two sides have already given differing accounts of what had been said at their first and more formal meeting -- though both indicated that they were committed to greater cooperation with one another.

At the leaders' second meeting, there was only a Russian translator present when the two broke away from the main group to talk. Trump, who was due to sit near Japanese leader Shinzo Abe and his wife during the meal, opted to bring a translator who spoke Japanese.

What this ultimately means is that the Kremlin will decide what is publicly said about the meeting, and as a result it gets to determine the narrative of its fallout.

We do not know what it was that prompted President Trump to go over to talk to Putin on the second occasion for what sound like a relatively long conversation.

