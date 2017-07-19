Tammy Duckworth: Trump is derelict in his duty

Story highlights Tammy Duckworth: In and out of uniform, I've always held a deep -- nonpartisan -- concern for the security of our country

Tammy Duckworth is a Democratic senator from Illinois. She is an Iraq War veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and former assistant secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs under the Obama administration. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When I enlisted in the United States Armed Forces in 1992, I swore an oath — the same oath members of my family dating back to the Revolution had sworn — to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic and to "bear true faith and allegiance to the same." I also pledged to follow the orders of the officers appointed above me, as well as the President of the United States.

In 2004, I lost my legs fighting in a war with which I disagreed, and following orders from a President for whom I did not vote.

That oath, this country and its institutions meant more to me than any political party could, and they still do. It didn't matter who occupied the Oval Office.

I retired from military service in 2014, but during my 23 years, I regularly trained and participated in exercises to keep our military prepared to fight at the Fulda Gap. That area in Germany is one of the avenues of approach that the former USSR would likely have used to launch a kinetic strike (a military strike involving lethal force) against the West. Nearly all Americans who've served in the last 50 years have taken part in similar exercises, because our military leaders — and commanders in chief from both political parties — recognized the threats posed to our country by the Soviet Union's, and later Russia's, expansionist desires.

When I enlisted in the 1990s, our main security concerns with the USSR were the threat of ground invasion of our allies in Europe, and the threat their stockpile of nuclear weapons posed to our own nation. After the demise of the USSR and its Cold War ideological struggle with democratic nations, former KGB officer Vladimir Putin has shifted Russia's focus toward espionage, hacking and cracking, and destabilizing democracies to support the expansionist goals of their country, and personal profit for their leaders. The wolf may put on slightly different clothing, but it is still a wolf. Russia is not our friend.

