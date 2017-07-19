On Iran, Trump is playing with fire

Story highlights David Andelman: Trump certified Iran nuclear deal again, but it came with a price

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Every 90 days, the White House must certify to Congress that Iran is upholding the agreement designed to keep nuclear weapons out of its hands for a decade or longer. Monday night marked the deadline for the latest certification. But this time, Donald Trump had a brilliant idea: Don't do it.

Instead, why not pull the United States out of the treaty, slap the mullahs with North Korean-level sanctions and try to negotiate a better deal? Then, in two years, we'd have two desperate, starving, nuclear-armed countries, each in tinderbox areas of the world.

We can all breathe a sigh of relief because Trump didn't pull out of the deal. At least not this time. But by all accounts it was a close call. National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talked the President down off that perch , with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson weighing in with a last-minute tete-a-tete with Trump, according to The New York Times.

But apparently Trump's decision did not come without a price: a new sanctions regime , less stringent for the moment, targeting other aspects of Iran's activities in the Middle East and beyond, including its development of long-range ballistic missiles and support for terrorism.

This temporary compromise could be viewed as quite shrewd on Trump's part. While it continues to respect the letter of the nuclear treaty, those extracurricular sanctions could do what so many of Trump's friends -- at home and abroad -- are begging him not to do: Destroy it. His hands would be clean. The mullahs would simply pull their country out of the treaty.

