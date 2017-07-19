'Dunkirk:' Christopher Nolan triumphs with World War II epic

(CNN) Among living writer-directors Christopher Nolan generates near-unrivaled sight-unseen anticipation, and "Dunkirk" does nothing to diminish that brand. Nolan has delivered a visceral, suspenseful, at times jaw-dropping historical war movie, the lone disclaimer being that he sacrifices character development in his steadfast focus on technical virtuosity.

Indeed, while "Dunkirk" is epic in scope and feel, it's not in length, and Nolan essentially jumps into the story somewhere just short of the middle. As a result, the audience meets a wide assortment of key figures on the fly and gets to know nothing about them, which at least initially blunts the emotional impact.

So even with Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh in the cast, Nolan's is the only name that really matters. Because Nolan doesn't waste any time on preliminaries, Yanks who are a little fuzzy on the historical details might be motivated to actually go crack open a book.

The movie takes place in 1940, with British and French forces having already been routed by the German army. Backed up against the beach, 400,000 men are essentially stranded, waiting for rescue while being strafed by airplane fire as they queue up for the few boats that arrive.

The narrative flits among various stories, with Fionn Whitehead and singer Harry Styles as young soldiers, Nolan regular Hardy as a British pilot doing battle over the Channel and Rylance serving as what amounts to a perfect, soulful surrogate for all the ordinary Britons who boarded small boats and brought their boys home. (As a peculiar footnote, the lower half of Hardy's face is again obscured much of the time, as it was in "The Dark Knight Rises.")

