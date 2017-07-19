Saudi police release woman in miniskirt video

(CNN) A woman detained by Saudi police after appearing in a video wearing a miniskirt has been released without punishment, according to a statement by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture and Information.

The woman, who was detained by Riyadh police, featured in a viral video wearing a miniskirt and a crop top as she strolled through a Saudi city.

She told investigators that the clip was published without her knowledge, according to the statement. The statement adds that she was released on Tuesday evening without charge and the prosecutor has closed the case.

Saudi Arabia adheres to a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Women are expected to wear loose-fitting clothing, known as an abaya, and Saudi women are required to cover their hair.

The video showed the woman walking along an empty street in the historic town of Ushayqir, according to the police statement.

لو كانت اجنبية كان تغزلوا بجمال خصرها وفتنتة عيناها .. بس لانها سعودية يطلبوا محاكمتها ! #مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/ttYqynySN2 — فاطمة العيسى (@50BM_) July 16, 2017

