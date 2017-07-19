(CNN) Twenty-four people in 16 states were infected with a strain of salmonella from March through June in an outbreak linked to microbiology laboratories, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. Six people were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The infections occurred in clinical, commercial, college and university microbiology laboratories in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington. Those affected ranged in age from less than a year to 57 years old.

Several people infected in the latest outbreak reported risky behaviors, such as not wearing gloves, not washing hands and using writing utensils or notebooks outside the laboratory.

Those working in laboratories should also be aware of the signs and symptoms of salmonella infection and see a health care provider if they believe they may be infected, the CDC says. It is also important to note that not only laboratory workers can get sick; people who live with them are also vulnerable.