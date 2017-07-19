Story highlights
- Summer transfer window is in full flow
- Speculation about Neymar's future intensifies
- Linked with move to PSG
- '200%' going to remain a Barcelona player, says Barca
(CNN)Brazilian superstar Neymar is "200%" going to remain a Barcelona player, says the Catalan club.
Barcelona was responding to Brazilian broadcaster Esporte Interativo's Tuesday report linking Neymar with a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer deal. PSG did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
The Barcelona forward has a $256 million release clause in the five-year contract he signed in October 2016.
"Neymar wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, that's for sure," the journalist who broke the story, Marcelo Bechler, told CNN Sport, basing his report on sources close to Neymar, both at Barca and PSG.
"This is a personal decision. Neymar thinks that he can be the best player in the world, but that it cannot happen if he plays with Lionel Messi."
Reportedly Neymar has grown unhappy in the Argentine's shadow at Barcelona, despite scoring over a century of goals since joining from Santos in 2013, though in an email exchange with Goal website, the Brazilian international said he's "happy" at Barcelona.
The current world record transfer fee is $120 million, which was paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba when the Frenchman moved to the English Premier League club from Juventus.
PSG recently signed Neymar's close friend and former teammate Dani Alves, who snubbed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in favor of the French club.
Barca spokesman Chemi Teres Wednesday pointed CNN Sport to the comments of vice-president Jordi Mestre, who said in a press conference that Neymar is "200%" going to remain a Barcelona player.
"Selling Neymar is not something the club would think about," said Josep Vives, another club spokesman. "We are very calm. He is one of the most important players we have; we will not consider any offers we receive for him."
Though Bechler accepts both clubs are denying the allegations, he insists the deal is likely to go ahead and some teammates have been already made aware of Neymar's desire to leave.
"Barcelona is denying, PSG is denying, Neymar's father is denying -- I know that," the journalist told CNN Sport.
"But the information is that Barcelona players already know his decision, and the Brazilian players of PSG also know Neymar's decision.
"Now Neymar's father has to talk to PSG directors to weigh up this huge money investment, but the player's desire is to move to PSG in the next two weeks."
Neymar has won every major honor at Barcelona and placed fifth behind Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Cristian Ronaldo in the vote for the 2016 Ballon d'Or.
Brazilian TV network Esporte Interativo is owned by Turner Broadcasting, which is CNN's parent company.