Missing Swiss couple found frozen in Alps after 75 years

(CNN) A Swiss couple who disappeared from their farm in the Alps during World War II have finally been found, 75 years later , mummified in a glacier.

A worker found the frozen bodies of a man and a woman last week during routine maintenance. The corpses were preserved in the receding Tsanfleuron glacier, near a slew of trendy ski resorts at 2,600 meters (8,500 feet) above sea level.

Francine and Marcelin Dumoulin went missing from their Swiss farm in 1942.

Decked in World War II-era clothing, the duo was frozen close together. Their bodies have since been airlifted from the Alps.

An inspector examines the belongings found alongside the couple.

The couple's youngest daughter, 79-year-old Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, told Swiss paper Le Matin their children had never stopped looking for them.

"We spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping. We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day," she said.

Another daughter, Monique Gautschy-Dumoulin, told Radio Television Swisse (RTS) her parents were walking to the valley the morning of their disappearance. It was a nice day, she says. Her father was singing.

Francine Dumoulin (far right) went missing with her husband in 1942.

But that was the last Monique would see of her parents, whose disappearance left her to care for her young sisters and brothers.

Their mother, a schoolteacher, and father, a shoemaker, likely fell into a crevice of the glacier, where their bodies were preserved.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine will seek to formally identify the bodies, through DNA tests, but the couple's children are convinced they are their missing parents.