Berlin (CNN) She may be only two years old but Britain's Princess Charlotte appears to be settling in quickly to a lifetime of royal duties.

The Princess charmed ambassadors and dignitaries on the tarmac at Berlin Tegel Airport, smiling happily while shaking hands and accepting a baby bouquet of flowers as her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, proudly looked on.

Princess Charlotte peers out of the airplane window upon the arrival at the airport in Berlin on Wednesday.

Britain's littlest ambassador received flowers matching her mom's bouquet.

Charlotte made her second appearance of the family's five-day royal trip on Wednesday alongside her older brother, George, who gave a little salute but appeared tired, rubbing his eyes in the bright sunshine.

This week's tour to Poland and Germany came at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is being viewed by many as a soft power approach to diplomacy as Brexit negotiations get underway.

The Duke and Duchess, walking hand-in-hand with their children, are in the country for a three-day visit.

Prince George, who turns four this weekend, seemed a little shy as he was greeted.

The British royals are in Poland with their children on a goodwill visit intended to bolster ties for when Britain leaves the European Union.

