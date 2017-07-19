Breaking News

Princess Charlotte steals the spotlight on royal tour in Germany

By Atika Shubert, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

'Worn out' Prince George gets off plane
'Worn out' Prince George gets off plane

    'Worn out' Prince George gets off plane

Berlin (CNN)She may be only two years old but Britain's Princess Charlotte appears to be settling in quickly to a lifetime of royal duties.

The Princess charmed ambassadors and dignitaries on the tarmac at Berlin Tegel Airport, smiling happily while shaking hands and accepting a baby bouquet of flowers as her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, proudly looked on.
Princess Charlotte peers out of the airplane window upon the arrival at the airport in Berlin on Wednesday.
Britain&#39;s littlest ambassador received flowers matching her mom&#39;s bouquet.
Charlotte made her second appearance of the family's five-day royal trip on Wednesday alongside her older brother, George, who gave a little salute but appeared tired, rubbing his eyes in the bright sunshine.
This week's tour to Poland and Germany came at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is being viewed by many as a soft power approach to diplomacy as Brexit negotiations get underway.
    The Duke and Duchess, walking hand-in-hand with their children, are in the country for a three-day visit.
    Prince George, who turns four this weekend, seemed a little shy as he was greeted.
    The British royals are in Poland with their children on a goodwill visit intended to bolster ties for when Britain leaves the European Union.
    Germany has rolled out the red carpet for this leg of their trip, which marks the first joint visit for William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine.
    The Cambridges joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel at lunchtime before making their way to the Brandenburg Gate, one of the most famous landmarks in the German capital and a symbol of the country's unification.
    Merkel meets William and Catherine at the Federal Chancellery.
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Berlin&#39;s Brandenburg Gate during their official visit to Poland and Germany.
    There the royal couple was greeted with cheering crowds, many of whom had been waiting since the early hours for a glimpse of the pair. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not in attendance.
    "I think the Queen is very popular because she's been there a long time. I like the whole royal family package: the glamor and circumstance," student Jenna Gittermann told CNN.
    Berlin resident Sebastian Hasse had been patiently waiting at the popular landmark since 5 a.m. (11 p.m. ET) in anticipation of the royal arrival.
    He said: "Kate and William are excellent young people -- they know, they understand European young people everywhere... I'm hoping to see today Kate and William, take a picture and then I'm happy, tired, hungry and lucky!"
    Later on Wednesday, the royal couple will spend time at Strassenkinder, a charity that supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, before meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace and, in the evening, attending a Queen's birthday party event in the gardens of the British Ambassador's residence.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Wednesday, July 19. The royal couple arrived in Germany with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, after a visit to Poland, part of a five-day European tour.
    Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Wednesday, July 19. The royal couple arrived in Germany with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, after a visit to Poland, part of a five-day European tour.
    In this handout photo from the German government&#39;s press office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shows Prince William and Catherine a view from the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on July 19.
    In this handout photo from the German government's press office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shows Prince William and Catherine a view from the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on July 19.
    Catherine, William and Merkel greet well-wishers shortly after the royal couple&#39;s arrival in Berlin.
    Catherine, William and Merkel greet well-wishers shortly after the royal couple's arrival in Berlin.
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19 for a three-day visit to Germany.
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19 for a three-day visit to Germany.
    Basil Kerski, director of the European Solidarity Centre, accompany the royals as they visit Gdansk, Poland, on Tuesday, July 18.
    Basil Kerski, director of the European Solidarity Centre, accompany the royals as they visit Gdansk, Poland, on Tuesday, July 18.
    William and Catherine lay flowers at the Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970 at the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk.
    William and Catherine lay flowers at the Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970 at the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk.
    Prince William visits with performers from Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, of which he is a patron, in Gdansk on July 18.
    Prince William visits with performers from Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, of which he is a patron, in Gdansk on July 18.
    Catherine and William are shown a piece of amber by a local craftsman during a visit to the Gdansk central market on Tuesday.
    Catherine and William are shown a piece of amber by a local craftsman during a visit to the Gdansk central market on Tuesday.
    A crowd lines the street to greet the royal couple during their visit to Gdansk.
    A crowd lines the street to greet the royal couple during their visit to Gdansk.
    Former concentration camp prisoners Manfred Goldberg (second from left) and Zigi Shipper (second from right) speak with the royal couple during their visit to Stutthof, a World War II Nazi German concentration camp in the village of Sztutowo, Poland.
    Former concentration camp prisoners Manfred Goldberg (second from left) and Zigi Shipper (second from right) speak with the royal couple during their visit to Stutthof, a World War II Nazi German concentration camp in the village of Sztutowo, Poland.
    William and Catherine view a display at Stutthof.
    William and Catherine view a display at Stutthof.
    Prince William speaks as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, listen during a Queen&#39;s Birthday Party in the Orangery in Lazienki Park in Warsaw on Monday, July 17.
    Prince William speaks as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, listen during a Queen's Birthday Party in the Orangery in Lazienki Park in Warsaw on Monday, July 17.
    Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, make a toast during a Queen&#39;s Birthday Party in Poland.
    Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, make a toast during a Queen's Birthday Party in Poland.
    Prince William wears virtual reality goggles as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, laughs during a meeting with young Polish entrepreneurs in Warsaw,
    Prince William wears virtual reality goggles as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, laughs during a meeting with young Polish entrepreneurs in Warsaw,
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with WWII veteran during a visit at the Warsaw Rising Museum on day 1 of the British royal couple&#39;s official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017, in Warsaw, Poland.
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with WWII veteran during a visit at the Warsaw Rising Museum on day 1 of the British royal couple's official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017, in Warsaw, Poland.
    Polish President Andrzej Duda (on left) and Prince William (second from left) light candles during a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum while Poland&#39;s first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda (second from right), and the Duchess of Cambridge look on.
    Polish President Andrzej Duda (on left) and Prince William (second from left) light candles during a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum while Poland's first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda (second from right), and the Duchess of Cambridge look on.
    Prince William poses for a selfie with a woman in the crowd that gathered outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw to greet the royals on July 17.
    Prince William poses for a selfie with a woman in the crowd that gathered outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw to greet the royals on July 17.
    Children welcome Kate, as she is known, in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw upon the royal family&#39;s arrival in Poland.
    Children welcome Kate, as she is known, in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw upon the royal family's arrival in Poland.
    Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, greet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on the first day of the royal visit to Poland.
    Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, greet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on the first day of the royal visit to Poland.
    The royal couple disembarks with their children upon arrival at the airport in Warsaw on July 17.
    The royal couple disembarks with their children upon arrival at the airport in Warsaw on July 17.
    Prince George and Princess Charlotte peer through the window of the plane as they arrive in Warsaw.
    Prince George and Princess Charlotte peer through the window of the plane as they arrive in Warsaw.
    Earlier this week, the Cambridges visited Poland, including the site of a former German Nazi concentration camp in Stutthof.
    They will return home on Friday after two more days of engagements.