Berlin (CNN) She may be only two years old but Britain's Princess Charlotte appears to be settling in quickly to a lifetime of royal duties.

The Princess charmed ambassadors and dignitaries on the tarmac at Berlin Tegel Airport, smiling happily while shaking hands and accepting a baby bouquet of flowers as her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, proudly looked on.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk hand-in-hand with their children after arriving in Germany for a three-day visit on Wednesday.

Prince George, who turns four this weekend, seemed a little shy as he was greeted in Berlin.

Charlotte made her second appearance of the family's five-day royal trip on Wednesday alongside her older brother, George, who gave a little salute but appeared tired, rubbing his eyes in the bright sunshine.

Hallo Berlin! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for #RoyalVisitGermany🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/MbQcALPsqt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 19, 2017

This week's tour to Poland and Germany came at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is being viewed by many as a soft power approach to diplomacy as Brexit negotiations get underway.

