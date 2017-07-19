Hundreds of German choir boys allegedly abused, report says

Story highlights About 70 students say they were sexually abused during their time at the school

Allegations of abuse at the school first emerged in 2010

(CNN) As many as 547 former students of the Catholic Regensburger Domspatzen choir school in Germany were abused physically, and in some cases sexually, over a period of 70 years, an independent report has alleged.

The 440-page report, commissioned by the Regensburg diocese , found a culture of violence across the school, from pre-school classes to boarding houses, allegedly committed from 1945 until the report was commissioned in 2015.

"Pre-school victims of the Regensburg Domspatzen in (the towns of) Etterzhausen and Pielenhofen described the institution as a prison, hell and a concentration camp," the report's co-author lawyer Ulrich Weber said at a press conference Tuesday.

Pope Benedict XVI attends a concert by the Regensburger Domspatzen boys choir at the Sistine Chapel, on October 22, 2005.

"Many of them called the time there as the worst of their lives, marked by violence, fear and helplessness."

Of 547 students, 500 said they had been the victims of physical violence, such as beatings, while another 67 said they had been the victims of sexual abuse. Some had experienced both.

