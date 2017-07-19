Ron Howard teases 'Han Solo' film on Twitter, Instagram

Story highlights Howard has been posting from set

He took over directing the film last month

(CNN) For die-hard "Star Wars" fans who can't wait for next year's release of the Han Solo movie, Ron Howard has your fix.

The director has been posting some behind-the-scenes shots to Twitter and Instagram.

One posted on Tuesday contained what appears to be actor Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian in a shot on Howard's monitor.

"Lining up a shot today from my director's monitor," the caption read.

lining up a shot today from my director's monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

He also tweeted a photo on Wednesday from the set, writing "Hyperspace is real. My first experience. Wow."