Ron Howard teases 'Han Solo' film on Twitter, Instagram

(CNN)For die-hard "Star Wars" fans who can't wait for next year's release of the Han Solo movie, Ron Howard has your fix.
The director has been posting some behind-the-scenes shots to Twitter and Instagram.
One posted on Tuesday contained what appears to be actor Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian in a shot on Howard's monitor.
"Lining up a shot today from my director's monitor," the caption read.
He also tweeted a photo on Wednesday from the set, writing "Hyperspace is real. My first experience. Wow."
There was also a shot of several different colored robes on Instagram with the caption "#UntitledHanSoloMovie Care to guess whose closet this is?"
Howard even posted a photo of his dirty work boots.
"My trusty work boots were put to the test during today's action scenes for #UntitledHanSoloMovie," Howard wrote. "Thanx to cast & crew 4 a powerhouse day!"
Howard took over as director in June for the spinoff "Star Wars" film after the previous directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project over creative differences with Disney's Lucasfilm.
The as yet untitled film is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.