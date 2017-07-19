Breaking News

Ron Howard teases 'Han Solo' film on Twitter, Instagram

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 6:35 PM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

The young "Han Solo" film is currently being filmed.

  • Howard has been posting from set
  • He took over directing the film last month

(CNN)For die-hard "Star Wars" fans who can't wait for next year's release of the Han Solo movie, Ron Howard has your fix.

The director has been posting some behind-the-scenes shots to Twitter and Instagram.
One posted on Tuesday contained what appears to be actor Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian in a shot on Howard's monitor.
    "Lining up a shot today from my director's monitor," the caption read.

    lining up a shot today from my director's monitor

    A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on

    He also tweeted a photo on Wednesday from the set, writing "Hyperspace is real. My first experience. Wow."
    There was also a shot of several different colored robes on Instagram with the caption "#UntitledHanSoloMovie Care to guess whose closet this is?"

    #UntitledHanSoloMovie Care to guess whose closet this is?

    A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on

    Howard even posted a photo of his dirty work boots.
    "My trusty work boots were put to the test during today's action scenes for #UntitledHanSoloMovie," Howard wrote. "Thanx to cast & crew 4 a powerhouse day!"
    Howard took over as director in June for the spinoff "Star Wars" film after the previous directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project over creative differences with Disney's Lucasfilm.
    The as yet untitled film is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.