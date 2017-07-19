Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:06 PM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

Rapper Drake accepts Top Billboard 200 Album for &#39;Views&#39; onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • The rapper on Tuesday proudly showed off an $8.25 residual check
  • It's been more than a decade since Drake appeared on the show

(CNN)Drake has a net worth of $90 million, but he's not turning his nose up at residual checks from his role on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

The rapper on Tuesday proudly showed off an $8.25 check on Instagram for his work on the Canadian teen drama.
"Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep," the caption of the $8.25 check read.

    Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep...💰💸💵💴💴💶💷

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

    It's been more than a decade since Drake, whose birth name is Aubrey Graham, appeared on the show, where his role as wheelchair-bound Jimmy Brooks made him famous before he entered the music industry, first as a guest artist, then on mixtapes before breaking through with his debut album "Thank Me Later" in 2010.
    Fans of "Degrassi" may remember Drake's character performing a little ditty called "Spinners Rap."
    "It was the first time I ever got to showcase rap on television," he said of the song in a 2016 interview. "I think they gave me the opportunity after that to write a real song myself.