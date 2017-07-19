Story highlights The rapper on Tuesday proudly showed off an $8.25 residual check

(CNN) Drake has a net worth of $90 million, but he's not turning his nose up at residual checks from his role on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

The rapper on Tuesday proudly showed off an $8.25 check on Instagram for his work on the Canadian teen drama.

"Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep," the caption of the $8.25 check read.

It's been more than a decade since Drake, whose birth name is Aubrey Graham, appeared on the show, where his role as wheelchair-bound Jimmy Brooks made him famous before he entered the music industry, first as a guest artist, then on mixtapes before breaking through with his debut album "Thank Me Later" in 2010.

Fans of "Degrassi" may remember Drake's character performing a little ditty called "Spinners Rap."

