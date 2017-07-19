Story highlights The song now has more than 4.6 billion streams

It has overtaken Justin Bieber's "Sorry"

(CNN) "Despacito" means "slowly" in Spanish, but the song's rise to the top has been anything but slow.

In a mere six months after its release date, the hit song made history on Wednesday for being the most streamed track of all time, according to Universal Music Latin Entertainment

The song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and reggaetón star Daddy Yankee and its accompanying remix featuring Justin Bieber have combined global streams more than 4.6 billion plays across leading streaming platforms, the label said.

The song has been reigning at the top of the charts, which is quite the accomplishment for a Spanish-language tune.

Read More