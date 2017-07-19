Aaron Carter tearfully reveals arrest details

Story highlights The singer gave an emotional interview about his recent arrest in Georgia

Carter said he does not drink or have a drug problem

(CNN) Aaron Carter said he doesn't drink and doesn't want fans to think he has a drug problem.

"I don't need help," he said. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend's life."

The singer gave an emotional interview to Entertainment Tonight that aired on Tuesday.

In it, he revealed details about a recent arrest in Georgia for allegedly driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

Read More