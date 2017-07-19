(CNN) The slave route out of Badagry near Lagos, Nigeria has a sign which reads "The point of no return." It's a disturbing plaque. A cruel legacy of Nigeria's past and a reminder of the treacherous journey -- and lives -- thousands were led on into slavery.

While many Nigerians forced into that journey never made it back, there were a number that did. Saros -- freed slaves from Brazil -- began to return to their home country in the early 19th century. The returnees, often known as "agudas," brought back with them the Brazilian culture: the flare, the tastes, the Catholic religion, as well as familiar Latin names. Don't be surprised to find a Da Souza, Andre and Valentine in Campos, Lagos's Brazilian quarter.

Ilojo Bar in Tinubu Square is now demolished. It was once the center of the Afro-Brazilian community.

This rich Brazilian heritage is kept alive by the descendants of returnees. Afro-Brazilians celebrate their ancestors in song and dance at the annual Fanti Carnival -- reminiscent of Rio de Janeiro, much smaller in size, but huge in spirit.

Fanti Carnival illuminates Lagos with color and rhythm. But the heritage of Afro-Brazilian culture is under threat.

Lagos' crumbling Brazilian buildings

On the frontlines is architecture.

Constructed of brick, typically buildings have arches on the doors and windows, and feature wooden shutters. Amid the urban sprawl they stand out, even in their dilapidated state. Walking through the Compos area, much of it is crumbling or gone.

Many buildings have been replaced as the quarter has transformed into a commercial center. Iconic Afro-Brazilian structures dating as far back as the 19th century have vanished. The demands of a 21 million-person megacity have taken over.

The crumbling facades of Compos, Lagos.

The new without the old

Peju Fatuyi is an architect and volunteer with Legacy, a nonprofit working to save Lagos' historic buildings.

"(The Brazilian quarter) represents where the original returnees were. Sadly most of the houses have gone and have been replaced with not so good buildings," Fatuyi describes.

"You see the old and then the new structures coming up and that's how it goes. That's how they just vanish and disappear."

The decaying facades and creeping passages might not have the shiny veneer of Lagos' booming commercial hubs. But they tell a story and represent an important place in time.

"A picture freezes a moment in time. A building freezes a time. In that way buildings embody culture. It tells a story of the people that lived in it. It tells a story of the people that built it", Fatuyi says.

A vanishing heritage

Lumpik House, which is now a bank, and Doherty House are both prime examples of the Afro-Brazilian vernacular. Yet, perhaps the most impressive building is "Madame Angelica's Water House," named because the building had a well which the family sold water from.

"Doherty House" in Lagos' Brazilian quarter.

The De Rocha family matriarch Angelica Yewanje Oyediran, who inherited a part of the house, describes her grandfather, a returnee: "When Nigerian Brazilians returned they were the greatest citizens."

Many of the Afro-Nigerians returning were artisans and became influential people. "They were sort of the elites of the local society at that time, and they were entrusted in moving Lagos forward," Fatuyi explains.

Prominent Nigerian architect Lanre Towry-Coker is of Afro-Brazilian descent. He grew up in the Compos district in the 1950s.

Towry-Coker studied architecture in the UK, but found that in many of his designs he drew on the architectural fabric from his childhood. "I discovered that when I had to actually design residential buildings, I automatically went back to my roots," he told CNN.

Destroying history

The most pertinent ruin of Lagos' diminishing Afro-Brazilian cityscape is Tinubu Square. Iloja Bar was on the square, and was the centre of the community's social scene. It was recognized as a national monument. But in 2016 was bulldozed down, and is now just rubble.

What's left of Iloja Bar.

"I think it's a national loss. Even the Brazilian Embassy recognized the building," Fatuyi says.

"It is just the epitome of what is happening in our society. How the old buildings are just being taken away and destroyed."