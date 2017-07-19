(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump hosted all 52 GOP senators for lunch at the White House today, where he told them all that "inaction is not an option" on health care. (You can read all the moments from the day in D.C. here.)
-- The Supreme Court ruled that grandparents and other relatives can enter the United States despite the travel ban.
-- US intelligence indicates North Korea is making preparations for another missile test.
-- Watch former Sen. Carl Levin report that the eighth man in the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer has been tied to a money laundering probe.
-- Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach defended President Donald Trump's commission on voter integrity during a morning appearance on CNN's "New Day."
-- Congress is taking steps toward giving terminally ill baby Charlie Gard and his parents permanent residency so the child can undergo experimental treatment.
-- Chipotle reopened the Virginia restaurant that was temporarily closed after customers reported getting sick with norovirus.
-- Saudi police released without punishment a woman who was detained after appearing in a video wearing a miniskirt.
-- The BBC revealed the salaries of its entertainment stars and with them, an embarrassing fact: It's paying its female stars a lot less.
-- Apple, Google and Microsoft are sitting on a mountain of cash -- $464 billion, that is -- most of it stashed far away from the taxman. "Hoarders," tech edition, anyone?
-- EARWORM ALERT: "Despacito" is now the most streamed song of all time. (You're welcome for that.)