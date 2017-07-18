(CNN) Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego rumbled to life earlier this month -- and social media has been "erupting" with close-up photos and videos of the active volcano.

The volcano spewed ash and lava and made the ground shake for days before it finally erupted on July 11, the sixth time it's done so in 2017.

'Exploding for hours on end'

Brad Guay, 22, was visiting Guatemala from Hoboken, New Jersey, on July 9, when he woke up to "the ground under my tent shaking and a series of low rumbles, punctuated by occasional louder explosions."

Guay was camping on another volcano called Acatenango, which is about a mile and a half away, when the Volcán de Fuego began erupting. He captured a photo of the eruption, showing the volcano piercing the cloudy sky with lava.

