(CNN) Sometimes a photo says more than you think it does.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is at the center of controversy over a bill that regulates bathroom use for transgender people, posed alongside a woman from San Antonio.

A day later, the woman, Ashley Smith, shared the photo on social media.

"How will the Potty Police know I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't," longtime San Antonio resident Smith captioned the photo, which has the hashtag #BATHROOMBUDDY.

The photo has garnered nearly 5,000 likes, with many praising Smith for her move.