Security robot meets untimely demise after drowning on the job

(CNN) It was one small step for security technology, but one giant leap in the wrong direction for robotkind.

A security robot in Washington, D.C. -- lovingly named Steve -- plunged down four steps into a fountain Monday.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.



We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

Photos show the sad, waterlogged robot cop partially submerged in defeat. It's unclear if any foul play was involved or if Steve simply rolled down a dark path on his own.

It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 17, 2017

Steve had just started patrolling the Washington Harbour, a riverside complex in Georgetown with restaurants and offices, last week. The Washington Harbour and its real estate developer, MRP Realty, introduced the robot on Facebook on July 12.

The post touts Steve's "extensive catalogue of security capabilities," which apparently does not include any underwater crime-fighting.