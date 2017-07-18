Self-described drug dealer turns himself in -- by accident

(CNN) Don't you just hate it when you're reporting a crime to your local sheriff's office -- only to be busted yourself?

That's what happened to David Blackmon, who identifies himself as a drug dealer, officers said.

Over the weekend, he called the sheriff's office in Okaloosa County, Florida, to report that someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash -- and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.

Then he made the responding deputy's job even easier.

The deputy found cocaine still in the car, a crack pipe on the car floor, and a crack rock on the center console, the sheriff's office said.

Read More