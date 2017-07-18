Ohio party shooting victim was not pregnant, police say

Story highlights Tips were known to be 'false,' police say

(CNN) After a woman was shot dead during a party in an Ohio home earlier this month, witnesses told police that the gathering had been a gender-reveal party. Police now say they've learned that the guest of honor -- a 21-year-old woman, who was expected to announce the gender of her unborn child -- was not pregnant.

Authorities said they were led to believe the woman lost the baby immediately after the shooting -- but that also turned out to be false, Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love told CNN.

Police in the suburban Cincinnati community say they were misled and wasted days chasing bogus leads in what is now a stalled investigation.

"Hours and days have been wasted following leads known to be lies when they were provided to our officers," Colerain Police said in a release on Monday. The release did not elaborate further on how they were misled, or how it has affected the investigation. The department did not respond to multiple requests from CNN for further comment.

"Detectives canceled their vacations to work on this case," Love said. "They gave it 110%."

