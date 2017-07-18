86-year-old jewel thief busted again, this time at Walmart

(CNN) Doris Payne, the octogenarian famed for swiping huge amounts of high-priced bling over the years, has been arrested again.

This time she was picked up for allegedly stealing $86.22 worth of doodads from a department store in suburban Atlanta.

The famed thief -- the subject of a documentary called the "The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne" -- was wearing an electronic ankle monitor from a previous arrest.

The incident took place at Walmart in the city of Chamblee around 5 p.m. on Monday.

An employee watched the 86-year-old jewel thief snap up items in the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments, police said..

