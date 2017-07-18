5 things for Tuesday, July 18: Health care bill, Minneapolis shooting, Korea talks, worker visas, Mediterranean diet

(CNN) Today's a great day to indulge -- it's Caviar Day ! Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Health care bill

2. Minneapolis shooting

She called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Police showed up, and she was shot dead by an officer . And that's about all that we know so far about the death of Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian bride-to-be who is a dual US citizen. Relatives of Ruszczyk, a beloved yoga instructor and life coach , say they've gotten no info on what happened, and police aren't saying much. There's no video of the shooting because cops' body cameras were off.

JUST WATCHED Bride-to-be killed by cop after calling 911 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bride-to-be killed by cop after calling 911 02:09

3. Korea military talks

South Korea wants to chat with North Korea, but it's unclear if the North will show up. The South proposes meeting Friday at a village at the Demilitarized Zone to talk about ending "hostile acts" between the two countries. The North hasn't responded yet. Tensions are incredibly high on the Korean Peninsula right now, especially after the North successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US.

JUST WATCHED North Korea missile launch ceremony taunts US Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH North Korea missile launch ceremony taunts US 02:37

4. Worker visas

JUST WATCHED 'Made in America' week ignores Trump imports Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'Made in America' week ignores Trump imports 03:04

5. Mediterranean diet

As if we didn't have enough reasons to adopt the Mediterranean diet -- better heart health, stronger bones, lower risk of diabetes and high blood pressure -- here comes another. New research says following the diet -- which is heavy on fish, vegetables and olive oil -- can lower your risk of developing dementia . The research says healthy older adults who followed the diet lowered their dementia risk by a third.

JUST WATCHED What is the Mediterranean diet? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What is the Mediterranean diet? 01:40

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It is more precise than a bullet"

USS Ponce Capt. Christopher Wells on the world's first active laser weapon

JUST WATCHED Watch the US Navy's laser weapon in action Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Watch the US Navy's laser weapon in action 01:35

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Travel tips

Say it with(out) words

Apple celebrated World Emoji Day with -- what else -- new emoji , like a coconut, a "mind-blown" and a breastfeeding mom.

Book of doom

Dragons. Sea monsters. Unseasonable weather. The latest episode of "Game of Thrones"? No, just a rediscovered Renaissance-era book on the apocalypse.

#TeamFiona

Folks around the world are booking trips to the US, not to see the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge, but to see Fiona, the Cincy Zoo's celeb baby hippo

NUMBER OF THE DAY

27

The number of contact lenses found in a UK woman's right eye

AND FINALLY ...

Winning isn't everything