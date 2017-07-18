Zero gravity, fully cute: New Japanese drone in space

Story highlights "Int-Ball" will make astronauts' work hours more efficient

The drone facilitates more real-time communication with crew on Earth

(CNN) The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency has released the first set of images and videos taken by its debut zero-gravity fully-autonomous camera drone.

Functionally, the JEM Internal Ball, or "Int-Ball" for short, will optimize communication between astronauts in space and scientists on Earth.

Aesthetically, it is the cutest little orb since Star Wars' BB-8 droid.

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac poses alongside BB-8.

Int-Ball arrived in space at "Kibo," which is the Japanese Experiment Module on the International Space Station, on June 4 this year. The photos were disclosed by JAXA on July 14.