Destination New York: Queen Mary 2 vs. world's fastest trimarans

Story highlights QM2 journey marked 100 years since American troops landed in France.

Transatlantic race pitted trimerans vs. 150,000 ton vessel.

(CNN) In any given year, the mammoth cruise liner Queen Mary 2 will cross the Atlantic dozens of times.

But last month, the 150,000-ton vessel set sail on unique journey, racing four lightweight trimarans from Saint-Nazaire in western France to New York.

The race, known as The Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat, marked a century since American soldiers first landed in France during World War I.

With a capacity of up to nearly 2,700 passengers, the QM2 took a more direct route to New York, landing in five and a half days with an average speed of 22.67 knots.

Read More