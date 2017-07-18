Tour de France: How riders use the 'sticky bottle' to gain an advantage

Story highlights "Sticky bottle" tactic used to gain an advantage

"Magic spanner" also used

(CNN) Even some of the world's best athletes need a helping hand every now and again.

Or in the case of the Tour de France, a helping bottle.

Like most sports, cycling has its own unwritten laws. Informal gamesmanship means rules are bent -- to gain an advantage over opponents — but not broken.

Which brings us to the "sticky bottle" -- or as they say in French: "la bouteille collante."

Should a cyclist need a drink of water, they approach their team's car and receive one from the director. Upon handing the bottle back, they retain their grip for just a little longer so as to receive a quick boost of speed.

Read More