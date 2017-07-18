Story highlights The letter asked the commission to rescind its request for voter information

The request comes the same day as yet another lawsuit against the commission

Washington (CNN) Four Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday requesting Kris Kobach's removal from the President's commission on election integrity and for the panel to rescind last month's controversial request last month for voter information.

"The clear majority of our state election administrators -- including numerous Republican elected officials -- oppose the vice chair's request, which was made directly after a secret, unofficial meeting of the commission's members," the letter said. "These actions openly flout federal privacy and transparency laws."

The signers specifically alleged that Kobach's actions violate the Hatch Act and the Federal Advisory Committee Act, raising concerns about the vice chairman's "position on the commission, his actions to date and several conflicts of interest."

Kobach did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The letter was signed by top Democrats on four committees of oversight -- Rep. Elijah Cummings; Rep. Bennie Thompson; Rep. John Conyers; and Rep. Robert Brady.