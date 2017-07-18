Trump spoke with Putin at the end of the G20 social dinner

Story highlights "Toward the end, the President spoke to Putin at the dinner," an NSC spokesman said

He declined to provide details on the Trump-Putin conversation

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke for a second time on July 7 following their two-hour-long bilateral meeting earlier that day.

"There was a couples-only social dinner at the G20. Toward the end, the President spoke to Putin at the dinner," National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton told CNN Tuesday of the previously undisclosed meeting.

"No staff or Cabinet were at the dinner at all, for any of the countries," with the exception of translators, Anton said.

Trump and Putin did not go to a separate room for their conversation, but remained in the main room where the dinner was being hosted, Anton said.

Anton declined to provide details on the Trump-Putin conversation, citing the fact that no staff were present.

