Over half of modern presidents never hit an approval rating as low as Trump

(CNN) More than half of US presidents in the modern era never reached an approval rating as low as President Donald Trump just hit, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll and older polling data by Gallup.

Just six months into his young presidency, Trump's approval rating slipped to a new low of 36% over the weekend, the lowest at this point in a tenure in seven decades of this poll's history.

Only six of the last 13 presidents in modern times ever registered an approval rating as low as Trump's latest number in ABC News/Washington Post and Gallup polling -- most of them coming long after the honeymoon phase of a new presidency had completely worn off.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton never sank as low as Trump has in just his first six months. Obama reached his all-time low of 40% just before the 2014 midterm election. Clinton hit an all-time low of 43%.

Former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, John F. Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin Roosevelt also never hit a 36% approval during their presidencies.

