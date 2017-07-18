Source: Rice, McDonough to testify in Senate Intel this week

Story highlights Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, will testify soon

The Senate intelligence committee wants to speak to her and Denis McDonough

(CNN) Former Obama White House officials Susan Rice and Denis McDonough will appear before the Senate intelligence committee this week, a source familiar with the proceedings told CNN.

Rice, President Barack Obama's former national security adviser, and McDonough, Obama's last chief of staff, are the latest high-profile witnesses to testify as part of the committee's investigation into Russia's interference into the US 2016 election.

Rice is not appearing Tuesday, the source added.

Rice and McDonough were part of the Obama administration's response to the Russian hacking, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for not responding strongly enough to Moscow's actions.

Their testimony, which will be in closed session, is the first time either official will appear before the congressional committees investigating Russia's election interference and possible connections between Russian officials and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

(L-R) Then-White House Chief of Staff Dennis Mcdonough, and Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice take part in the first cabinet meeting of US President Barack Obama's second term on March 4, 2013 in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

