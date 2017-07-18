An SNL writer is replying to Trump's tweets like they're texts

Story highlights Josh Patten started replying with text-message-style answers to Trump's tweets

(CNN) The average tweet from President Donald Trump elicits thousands of replies. But amid the diehard supporters and trolls is a friendly voice, just trying to look out for the leader of the free world.

SNL writer Josh Patten has taken to casually replying to the President's tweets like they're personal texts, and the responses are absurdly chummy.

Patten announced his endeavor in a tweet Sunday featuring screenshots of some of the highlights.

Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts pic.twitter.com/UUz6AY87iQ — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 16, 2017

Trump is getting ready to fly out to Europe for the G20 summit ? "Call when you land," Patten wrote in what appears to be his first text-message-style response. The President is at the U.S. Women's Open ? "Sounds neat keep me posted," Patten quipped.

