More than 15,000 women have joined the She Should Run community since the election

Washington (CNN) Beyonce isn't the only one who thinks women should run the world.

She Should Run, an organization created in 2011 with the goal of recruiting and training women to run for public office, launched a new campaign Tuesday called "250kBy2030." The organization's goal is to encourage 250,000 women to run for US office by 2030. As of 2017, less than 25% of those offices are held by women.

BIG NEWS! Why have we been happy dancing all morning? Our new campaign to get #250Kby2030 just launched!https://t.co/ECxku1JG9W pic.twitter.com/DWscMWfg6y — She Should Run (@SheShouldRun) July 18, 2017

"We have been overjoyed with the surge of women who have stepped up to say they want to run for office since Election Day," She Should Run founder and CEO Erin Loos Cutraro told CNN. "This campaign was an opportunity to take a step back and look at the landscape, and look at what our ultimate goal is: To get half the elected offices in this country to be represented by women. We know much of dialogue happening in country right now is about what this surge of women raising their hands will mean for 2018. But the conversation is so much bigger than that, and this is change that isn't going to happen overnight."

Since the election, more than 15,000 people have joined the She Should Run community, Cutraro said.

"It's been quite remarkable growth," she added. "It's important to celebrate the increasing number of women who have raised their hand to run for office. But there also needs to be ecosystem to support them all the way to ballot. That doesn't currently exist for women."

