Story highlights Compounds were closed in New York State and Maryland

Meeting between Russia and US held Monday in Washington

Moscow (CNN) Moscow "has the right to take retaliatory measures" if Washington does not address the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in the US along with "other concerns," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement addresses Monday's meeting in Washington between Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, in which the compounds -- closed by then-President Barack Obama last December as part of sanctions for Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election -- were discussed.

Shannon and Ryabkov "continued to look for ways to resolve pending issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Russia reiterated to its US partners its readiness to resume regular dialogue on this issue after it was suspended by the previous administration," it said.

"It is now up to Washington to take the relevant steps" the statement concluded.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment and has not yet received a response.