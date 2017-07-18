Pence on health care: 'Inaction is not an option'

Story highlights "Congress needs to do their job and Congress needs to do their job now," Pence said

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence, responding for the first time to the Senate's failure to pass an Obamacare repeal bill, said Tuesday that he and President Donald Trump stand behind the new plan to repeal the health care plan now and replace it later.

"The Senate should vote to repeal now and replace later or return to the legislation carefully created in the House and the Senate. But either way, inaction is not an option," Pence said. "Congress needs to step up, Congress needs to do their job and Congress needs to do their job now."

Pence used his speech at the National Retail Federation meeting in Washington to deliver a direct message to the Republican senators who bucked their party and came out against the repeal and replace effort on Monday night, all but sinking the Republican's preferred plan.

Most Republicans "were loyal, terrific and worked really hard," Pence said, but some rebelled against the White House and their leadership and signaled that "the Senate still doesn't have consensus to repeal and replace Obamacare at the same time."

After the defeat, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would take up the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, and then vote on a bill to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature legislative accomplishment.

