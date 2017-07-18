Story highlights Mitch McConnell's top legislative priority for the past six months was health care

The Senate Majority Leader has struggled this summer to repeal and replace Obamacare

(CNN) The looming defeat of the Senate health care bill marks a dramatic low point in the otherwise lofty political career of Mitch McConnell, the chamber's majority leader who is often described as a disciplined "master tactician" of the Senate accustomed to methodically building legislative victories for Republicans.

But repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act -- the hot button and emotionally-charged issue that sharply split his party -- proved to be too difficult a task for now, something McConnell acknowledged at a crowded Capitol news conference where he was asked bluntly if his "leadership" had been "damaged" by the process.

"This has been a very, very challenging experience for all of us," McConnell replied. "A lot of people have been involved in the discussion and very passionate discussions. But everybody's given it their best shot. And as of today, we just simply do not have 50 senators who can agree on what ought to replace the existing law."

It was a stunning admission for the GOP leader who made getting rid of Obamacare a mission since it was enacted seven years ago, and his top legislative priority for the past six months as Republicans controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress.

