McConnell's Obamacare repeal plan stalled

Story highlights Mitch McConnell announced a new plan to repeal Obamacare, then replace later

He can only lose the support of two senators in his conference and still advance his plan

Washington (CNN) Three Republican senators said Tuesday that they would oppose the procedural step to advance legislation as written to repeal Obamacare, stalling in just hours another effort Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to make good a seven-year campaign pledge by Republicans.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins said Tuesday that they would oppose the repeal plan after GOP plan collapsed on Monday night.

Minutes after McConnell finished promising on the Senate floor to continue, Capito, of West Virginia, announced her opposition to the repeal-only plan.

"My position on this issue is driven by its impact on West Virginians," she said in a statement. "With that in mind, I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians."

