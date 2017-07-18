Story highlights Mitch McConnell announced a new plan to repeal Obamacare, then replace later

He can only lose the support of two senators in his conference and still advance his plan

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to continue his party's efforts to pass health care legislation, this time with a plan to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later, but fellow Republicans are already balking at his proposal.

"We will now try a different way to bring the American people relief for Obamacare," McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning. "I believe we owe them at least that much. In the coming days, the Senate will take up and vote on a repeal of Obamacare combined with a stable two-year transition period as we work toward patient-centered health care."

Minutes after McConnell finished, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, announced her opposition to repeal only plan.

"My position on this issue is driven by its impact on West Virginians," she said in a statement. "With that in mind, I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians."

Read More